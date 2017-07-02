Photo of rock writing legend Jane Scott featured at the U2 concert in Cleveland

A photo of Jane Scott was featured at Saturday's U2 concert in Cleveland.

Scott who passed away in 2011 is known for writing about rock music for the Cleveland Plain Dealer. When the Beatles came to Cleveland's Public Hall, Scott was at the concert as a reporter.

In 1975 Scott predicted Bruce Springsteen would become a superstar.

During the concert her photo was next to photos of Melinda Gates, Sheryl Sandberg and Oprah Winfrey.

