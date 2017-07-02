Jerry Ferrara 'Turtle' gets married in Canton

One of the stars from the popular television show 'Entourage' got married in Canton this weekend. Jerry Ferrara married his fiance Breanne Racono at the Gervasi Vineyard.

Emmanuelle Chriqui, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon who also starred in 'Entourage' were guests at the wedding. According to Ferrara's Instagram the couple got engaged last August.

Here are some of the photos from the wedding in Canton.

A post shared by Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

A post shared by Jerry Ferrara (@jerryferrara) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

A post shared by Emmanuelle Chriqui (@echriqui) on Jun 30, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

