19-year-old man shot and killed in Lorain

The 19-year-old shooting victim in Lorain has died.



The Lorain Police department responded to West 22nd Street and Beech Avenue on a report of shots fired. Investigators said shortly after a victim, likely related to the Beech Avenue call arrived at Mercy Hospital in Lorain.

The Lorain Detective Bureau is currently out in the field working the investigation. Police said 19-year-old Keshawndrae Carter arrived at the hospital in grave condition.

The Lorain Police is attempting to locate Charles E. Pierre-Louis Jr. a Lorain resident who is believe to have information relevant to the homicide. The police are not naming him as a suspect in the crime.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call 440-204-2105 or 440-204-2100. Police are cautioning citizens that Pierre-Louis Jr. is known to carry firearms, so please don't attempt to approach him yourself.

Police are also trying to identify the owner of the vehicle of the car below, police believe this to be the suspect vehicle in this homicide.

