Report: Kyle Korver re-signs with the Cleveland Cavaliers

Kyle Korver is going to stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Yahoo Sports writer Shams Chariania, Korver signed a 3-year deal for 22 million.

During the regular season Kyle Korver shot 48 percent from three with the Cavs. During the playoffs Korver shot 39 percent from three, in the NBA Finals he shot 31 percent from beyond the arc.

Free agent Kyle Korver has agreed to a three-year, $22M deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell The Vertical. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 2, 2017

Korver averaged 10 points a game last year.

