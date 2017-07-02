Indians reach halfway point of season on high note

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski). Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, is congratulated by Erik Gonzalez, left, after hitting a home run against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Tribe hits 81-game mark with 44-37 record, 3-game lead in AL-Central Division

By: Nick Camino

CLEVELAND - Sunday evening the Indians will find out who is set to join manager Terry Francona and the rest of the club's coaching staff in Miami for the 2017 All-Star Game in two weeks. The Tribe wrapped up an All-Star worthy performance in the afternoon topping the Detroit Tigers 11-8 at Comerica Park.

The victory marked the Indians' second-straight win and improved their record to 44-37 on the season. The Tribe hits the halfway point of the 2017 season sitting atop the AL-Central Division with a three-game lead over the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals who are tied for second place.

For years, the All-Star break has been viewed as the halfway mark of any baseball season, but the Francona's club reached the 81-game mark (half of 162) on Sunday capping off what has been a solid week. After taking three of four from the Texas Rangers earlier in the week in Cleveland, the Tribe took two of three from the Tigers in Detroit.

Seven games over the .500 mark matches a season-high for the Indians and while the club maintains they still haven't played their best baseball yet, it appears the AL-Central favorites are beginning to pull away from the rest of a mediocre division.

The Indians return home Monday for an off day, followed by a three-game weekday series against the San Diego Padres at Progressive Field starting Tue., July 4 at 7:10 pm ET.

The All-Star break is slated for July 10 - July 13. The Tribe opens the second half of the season in Oakland for a three-game weekend series against the Oakland Athletics.

