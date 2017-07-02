The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new backup point guard

Yesterday the Cleveland Cavaliers finalized a deal with journeyman point guard Jose Calderon for 1 year $2.3 million seemingly to back up All-Star Kyrie Irving.

This makes very little sense to me, he has played with four different teams the last four years averaging just over 3 points a game the last the seasons and will be 36-years-old when the 2017-2018 NBA Season tips off. Is this really an upgrade over Deron Williams?

Williams in just 20 minutes per game for the Cavs averaged over 7 points a game and 3 assist but also shot over 40 percent from 3 point range once he arrived from Dallas and 46 percent from the field.

Look, there aren't a ton of minutes to be had behind Kyrie Irving anyway but I'd much rather give those to Williams over Calderon, but, I guess the Cavs thought otherwise.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.