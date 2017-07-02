5 players from the Cleveland Indians are heading to the 2017 All-Star game

Five players from the Cleveland Indians are going to the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star game. The Indians posted on Twitter this is the most amount of players named to the All-Star game for Cleveland since 2004.

Here are the players going:

Corey Kluber

Francisco Lindor

Andrew Miller

Jose Ramirez

Michael Brantley

The American League team will be managed by Terry Francona. The All-Star game is on July 11 at the Miami Marlins stadium.

