Body found of 15-year-old who slid into Tinker's Creek

Authorities have found the body of a missing 15-year-old. The teen went missing Saturday in Tinker's Creek at Cleveland Metroparks Bedford Reservation.

A couple on horseback found the body around 10:30 a.m. Monday. The teen was found in an area that was searched Sunday night, according to the fire department.

Bedford Fire Department Chief David Nagy said the boy slipped on Saturday afternoon and fell into the raging waters. Friday night's rain downpour caused a strong undertow and powerful currents in the creek. He said that water levels have receded slightly, which will allow the recovery crews to access some points that they could not reach while searching in the past two days.

Records show at least two people have fatally drowned in Tinker's Creek since 1999, including a young girl and a teen boy.

According to the Center for Disease Control, there are about 10 drowning deaths per day in the United States. Several tips to stay safe when swimming include:

Know the swimming area and obey any water warnings.

Watch for rip currents.

Always swim with a buddy.

Learn CPR.

Avoid alcohol and swimming.

Cleveland Metroparks and several other local fire departments assisted the Bedford Fire Department with the search. Special divers and rescue equipment were used during the operation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.