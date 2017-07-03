Keep your pets safe on the Fourth of July

Fourth of July celebrations might be family friendly, but keep in mind, household pets do not always enjoy the startling fireworks displays.

Fireworks demonstrations can cause dogs and cats to hide, and in some cases, run away. According to Pet Amber Alert, more pets go missing around the Fourth of July than any other time of year. Animal control officers see a 30 to 60 percent increase in lost pets each year between July 4-6.

Here are several tips to keep your pet safe and to help eliminate their anxiety:

Keep your pet away from fireworks, preferably indoors.

Turn on the television or radio to mask the loud noises.

Distract your pet, possibly with a game of fetch or their favorite toy.

Make sure your pet is identified, in case it does run away, such as collar tags or microchips.

Not only do veterinarians and animal shelters see an increase of runaway pets at this time of year, but they also see an increase of pets ingesting dangerous fireworks, according to the Animal Poison Control Center.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.