Margaritaville opens on the East Bank of the Flats

Wasting away in Margaritaville (Source: WOIO)

No more "wasting away" because Cleveland's Margaritaville will officially open their doors to customers on Monday.

The restaurant's grand opening is until July 11, but Jimmy Buffet's bar and grill will start serving July 3 during their "soft opening" period.

Margaritaville is located on the East Bank of the Flats.

Construction started in February. The restaurant will have 498 seats, including 153 outside patio and rooftop bar spots.

Somebody's morning news team is excited for the opening!

This is the restaurant's 29th international location.

