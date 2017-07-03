Study: More kids know how to use smartphones than tie their shoes, swim

A new study shows that many children likely know how to use a smartphone than know how to do other adolescent tasks, like tie their shoelaces or swim.

The study polled 2,200 mothers with children aged 2- to 5-years-old from the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Japan.

According to the study, more children know how to use a smartphone or play a computer game than they know how to ride a bicycle, tie their shoelaces, or swim. About 69 percent of children know how to use a computer, according to the results.

One surveyor said, “Technology has changed what it means to be a parent raising children today - these children are growing up in an environment that would be unrecognizable to their parents."

With such a high number of children with computer access and knowledge, here are several tips to help keep them safe on the internet:

Monitor internet activity.

Keep children off adult-orientated social networks, such as Twitter and Facebook.

Talk with your children.

Keep parental content software on the computers and phones.

Limit the amount of time kids can spend online.

The survey shows the reason for the shocking results show that parents are too busy to teach their children some basic life skills.

