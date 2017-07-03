$50M bond for accused killer who was recently released from prison

A man recently released from prison has been charged with the murder of 2 people in Parma Heights.

Thomas Knuff, 42-year-old of Brunswick, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated murder. According to Parma Heights police, 50-year-old Regina Capobianco and John Mann were found stabbed to death and rotting in a clutter-filled home on Nelwood Road in Parma Heights on June 21.

According to Parma Heights Police Det. Steve Scharschmidt, Knuff was released from prison April 11 after serving 15 and a half years for several charges, including aggravated robbery.

Police say Knuff and Capobianco became pen pals while both were serving in prison. On Knuff's release date, he was picked up by Capobianco and Mann.

Capobianco was reported missing on May 23. He was arrested on May 31 and questioned about Capobianco's whereabouts. Police went to the home on Nelwood Road in June to search for her. Officers discovered the two bodies in the bedroom after decomposing inside for approximately five weeks.

Det. Scharschmidt said police are still determining the motive for the double homicide. "As far as the why, that's something we're still working through."

"We've had various complaints of drug activity and high traffic," said Det. Scharschmidt. "We've worked cases involving narcotics actually and prostitution cases there at the residence."

Knuff was arraigned Monday on the aggravated murder charges and held on $25 million bond for each charge. Knuff was also charged with two unrelated breaking and entering charges. Bond was set at $10,000 for that charge.

