Remains found during Lorain SWAT standoff, suspect kills self

Unidentified remains were discovered in Lorain after a SWAT situation on Sunday that involved a wanted man from Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to a home in the 12800 block of Longmead Avenue for a wellness check on Saturday. During their investigation, police say that Hector Diaz committed a violent act at the home but did not immediately find Diaz. They then issued an alert to surrounding police departments to keep an eye out for Diaz.

On Sunday, Lorain police located Diaz at a home on Oberlin Road in Lorain. Police attempted to communicate with Diaz during an overnight stand-off, but he turned the gun on himself. Police discovered the unidentified remains in the area where Diaz was found.

Police are continuing their investigation.

