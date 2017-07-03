Back to the Drawing Board: Billups withdraws from consideration for Cavs position

Chauncey Billups has withdrawn his name from the Cleveland Cavaliers' search for a new general manager.

Billups released a statement to ESPN on Monday saying that "the timing isn't right" to take the job in Cleveland. Billups had been in discussions with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to replace David Griffin. Griffin and the Cavs abruptly parted ways just days before the draft.

The well-respected Billups has long expressed a desire to get involved in an NBA team's front office. Several factors came into play in his decision to turn this one down, including his job as an analyst for ESPN and his strong roots in Denver.

The news was tweeted by ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski Monday morning.

Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations job, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

The position was originally offered to Billups on June 21. This announcement that Billups is no longer considered for the position comes nearly two weeks after Cavs owner Dan Gilbert initially offered the job.

The turbulent offseason continues for the Cavaliers. Earlier in June, former General Manager David Griffin and the Cavs decided to mutually part ways. The team has also missed out on the possibility to add other key assets for future success, but they have not acted on making moves. All of this comes with only one season left on LeBron James' contract while rumors swirl around what he will do next.

Cavaliers assistant GM Koby Altman has been running the show for Cleveland as the free- agent market opened.

