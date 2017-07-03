Cleveland's 'Light up the Lake' (Video)

People got to Edgewater Park hours in advance to get a good spot to see the fireworks over the lake. Hundreds of people gathered around the water decked out in red, white and blue.

The new Edgewater Beach House was packed, and people we spoke with love the makeover. They enjoyed the day at the beach swimming, boating and playing in the sand.

Many families spread out their blankets and enjoyed some food at cookouts. There was a large police presence out for the fireworks, with officers on foot, on horseback and even perched up high in the sky to keep everyone safe. People we spoke with said the Fourth of July is all about family time.

