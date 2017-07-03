Orwell cop, 2 firefighters exposed to possible opioids during call

An Orwell police officer was given the opiate antidote Naloxone after possibly coming into contact with opioids during a call on Saturday. Two Orwell firefighters also showed signs of opiate contact.

According to the Orwell Police Department, the police officer was responding to a found property complaint. Police say the officer started to show signs of an opiate overdose after being exposed to an unknown substance.

When EMS arrived, the officer was given Naloxone to fight the effects of the incidental opiate overdose. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for further tests. In addition to the police officer, two responding firefighters from Orwell developed skin irritations.

The police department is still investigating the substance that the police and emergency responders came in contact with.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.