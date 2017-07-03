Akron police looking for gas station robber

A clerk at the BP Gas station at 1609 Copley Road reported a robbery shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday.

The clerk said the thief entered the gas station with a cloth covering his face and his hand in his pocket, as if he had a gun. He demanded the clerk "put it in the bag!"

Police said the clerk put an unreported amount of bills and coins into the bag and handed it to the suspect, who fled on foot.

The suspect is 18 to 24 years old, 5'10" – 6'0", 150 – 175 lbs., and was wearing multiple layers of clothing, including sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

