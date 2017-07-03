Neighbors relieved arrest made in Parma Heights double homicide

Captain Steve Scharschmidt of the Parma Heights Police Department gives a little background on murder suspect Thomas E. Knuff.

"On April 11th of this year, Knuff was released from prison after serving 15 1/2 years for a number of cases."

Knuff was arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Monday. He's accused of brutally stabbing 50-year-old Regina Capobianco and 65-year-old John Mann.

"Knuff and Capobianco became pen pals while both were serving time in prison. Capobianco and Mann picked up Knuff from prison on the day of his release."

That friendly gesture proved to be a fatal mistake if what police say about Knuff is true.

"Last Friday, June 30th, nine days after the discovery of the two bodies, aggravated murder warrants were secured for Knuff."

Denise LoVullo lives to the right of the house where the bodies were found.



"It is good news and I'm glad they caught him and it's resolved now and hopefully they will get something taken care of with the house."

LoVullo and Tom Fortenbaugh are relieved to hear Knuff has been put behind bars.

"I feel really good because now that that guy is off the street I hope that they keep him in prison," said Fortenbaugh.

Like any good neighbor, Fortenbaugh was eager to spread the news of Knuff's capture.

A week after Knuff allegedly stabbed Capobianco and Mann to death, police say that Thomas Knuff robbed Classic Studio on Pearl Road and Spa and Nail Salon on York Road.

Detective Adam Sloan traced him to an apartment in Brunswick Hills.

"No resistance whatsoever. I think he was kind of ready to face some of the stuff he had been through because he had been on the run for a while," said Det. Sloan.

Knuff is being held on a $25 million bond for each murder charge and a $10,000 bond for the breaking and entering charge.

