16-year-old dies after 3-vehicle crash in Ashtabula

A 16-year-old is dead after a 3-vehicle crash on Clay Street and Chapel Road in Ashtabula.

The crash happened on June 30 at 11 a.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving a Ford pick-up on Chapel Road ran a stop sign, striking the vehicle driven by 16-year-old Joshua Evans of Leroy, OH. His car was pushed off the road and into a utility pole.

Joshua was flown to University Hospital Case Western Campus where he died. The report states the teen was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The teen attended Riverside Local Schools. They released a statement.

Our heartfelt condolences to the Evans family. Joshua was a terrific person and will truly be missed.

With recent losses to the Riverside High School family, Grief Counselors will be available for students and staff tomorrow from 9 a.m. to Noon at the high school.

The driver of the pick-up was identified as Anthony Tarbell, 33. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. OSHP said he was not wearing his seat belt.

Tarbell also collided with 83-year-old Leo Marchand of Ashtabula, according to OSHP. He also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

