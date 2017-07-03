Gearing up for the Fourth fireworks

"Cleveland has had a long tradition of fireworks on the evening of July 4th," said Joe Marinucci from the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.



That tradition continues Tuesday night for a show that's been in the works for almost a year.



"In many ways, this is Cleveland's fireworks display. If you think about it, it's the largest in the region and we think the most fun in terms of family activities," Marinucci said.



Marinucci says the Rock and Dock will be open for kayak and paddle board rentals. The Hall of Fame, Great Lakes Science Museum and the Aquarium will all be open during the day leading up the night's big show.



"When you look at the day, it's really an opportunity to come to downtown Cleveland, come to the lakefront. Whether you go to Whiskey Island, or Voinovich Park, or you take advantage of some of the other venues that are open in downtown Cleveland," Marinucci said.



Whether you find a spot at a restaurant in the flats, a park, or a boat, it is expected to be a great show.



'This year's title is Light up the Lake' and the beauty of having the fireworks right on the mouth of the river and the reflectivity off the lake. It really is beautiful.



If you are planning on coming downtown Tuesday, it will be packed. The Tribe is playing a home game, and they are also planning on having fireworks.

