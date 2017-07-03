Grafton: Unconscious man found lying in the street identified

Grafton police have put a name with the an unidentified man found early Monday.

Jerry Lee Fowle was found unconscious on Cowley Road north of State Route 303 at approximately 10 a.m. The 62-year-old who was wearing jogging attire, was found unresponsive in the roadway by a passerby who stopped to help him.

Fowle appeared to be suffering from a medical condition and foul play is not suspected.

Fowle's wife returned home from work to see her husband was not home and his running shoes were gone and immediately contacted Grafton Police.

Fowle is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at a local hospital.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.