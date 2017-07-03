Avon preps for extravagant Independence Day fireworks show

July fourth and fireworks go hand-in-hand, which is why the City of Avon partners with the Lake Erie Crushers for a special fireworks show.

"It's always great to see the crowd cheering after the fireworks. After a good show you can hear them inside the stadium cheering and you can hear them

out here," said Avon Fire Department Captain David Swope.

The July 3 game draws the biggest crowd of the season for the Lake Erie Crushers. Co-owner Tom Kramig said they pack in about 3,500 people.

Combine that, with the crowd outside the ballpark, and the Avon fireworks show is seen by thousands.

"We have our biggest crowd (Monday night), so we want to put on our best show both inside the ballpark and in the sky outside the ballpark," Kramig said.

Which is why the Crushers spend months making sure the show is perfect.

Tom Fitzgerald's the lead shooter at Pyrotecnico. He arrived to Avon Monday afternoon to begin setting up the 12 minute show.



"You never know what you're going to get. We get packs of fireworks and I don't know a lot of the time what's in them, so I'm excited to see what comes

out half the time too," Fitzgerald said.

Compared to a typical Crushers Friday night fireworks game, Monday night's show shoots off more than twice as many fireworks.

Although the set up is tedious, takes about five hours, and is all done by hand, shooting the fireworks off is all electronic.

"Flip a switch for everything that shoots and hopefully there's nothing left over at the end," Fitzgerald said.

Putting on the fireworks show is a lot of work, but Fitzgerald said it's all worth it when you see the reaction families have. "I think it's not knowing what you're going to see. Kids love them especially," he said.

"The grand finale is always the most exciting I think," Cpt. Swope said.

Avon Mayor Bryan Jensen said the city spent about $8,000 on the show, which comes out of the city's budget. It's been a tradition since 2009.

