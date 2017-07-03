Canton Twp. man shot to death, suspect search underway

A deadly shooting in Canton Township is under investigation.

Authorities were called to 202 49th Street around 5:35 Monday afternoon for shots fired. Police arrived within three minutes and found Michael W. Christensen with a gunshots.

Chistensen was taken to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There are no suspects. If you have any information call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

