Sheriff won't let mom visit hospitalized, jailed daughter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida sheriff's office is blocking a woman from visiting her critically ill daughter in the hospital despite a judge's order.

The Miami Herald reported Monday that the Broward Sheriff's Office refused Lucy Moss' attempt to visit her 26-year-old daughter, Kristin Carare, on Sunday even after State Circuit Judge Jose Izquierdo permitted her visitations. Carare became ill last week after being jailed three months on drug possession charges. She is on life support. Her mother says Carare is a heroin addict.

Moss traveled to Fort Lauderdale from Cleveland after learning of Carare's illness. She was allowed two visits but then sheriff's officials said further visits would not be allowed.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Keyla Concepcion told the Herald that Carare's hospital room is an extension of the jail and security regulations must be followed.

