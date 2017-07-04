Cleveland firefighters battle early morning house fire on the Fourth of July

Cleveland firefighters responded to a fully engulfed house fire in the 1700 block of Cliffview Road.

The fire was first reported just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

There are no injuries reported at this time.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but arson investigators were called to the scene to survey the house.

