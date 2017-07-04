Independence Day facts and figures

It's time to celebrate America's 242nd birthday with fireworks, family and friends, patriotic outfits, and a lot of hot dogs (about 150 million hot dogs to be exact).

Here are some interesting facts about America's Independence Day:

Americans spend approximately $7.15 billion on food for the Fourth of July, compared to $1.6 billion on beer and over $800 million on fireworks, according to Wallet Hub.

The Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776.

. There are 56 signatures on the Declaration of Independence.

There have been 27 different officials flags used in United States History.

All fireworks are completely banned in Delaware and Massachusetts. In Ohio, only novelty fireworks are allowed, such as party poppers and glow worms.

Happy Fourth of July!

