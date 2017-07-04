FBI: More than 200,000 records breached in Wooster area

The FBI is warning of a government computer data breach that involves more than 200,000 records containing confidential personal information of residents in the Wooster, Ashland, and Orrville areas.

According to the Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments, the breach occurred on May 26. The FBI told the council that more than 200,000 records in the local government's computer network were compromised.

The council issued a press released that said, "The privacy of our constituents and the confidentiality of their personal information are of critical importance to us and we are taking this incident very seriously."

Free credit monitoring and identity theft protection will be offered to those that are affected.

According to recent census data, the combined population of Wooster, Ashland, and Orrville is estimated at more than 55,000 people.

