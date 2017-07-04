Akron officers to join list of police wearing body cameras

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Police in a northeastern Ohio city will begin wearing body cameras later this month as the Akron department trains its officers to use that technology.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that the city plans to start using 145 police body cameras, which will be worn on the officers' chests. Another 100 cameras are expected to be added in August.

Deputy Police Chief Ken Ball says the department is in the process of identifying which officers will be trained initially. They will then help train colleagues about how to use the devices and when to turn them on.

Ball says the department will phase out decade-old vehicle dashboard cameras that don't have audio recording capability and capture only a limited slice of what's happening.

