'Indiana Bones' continues recovery, nearly ready for adoption

The long road to recovery for "Indiana Bones" is still continuing, but the young pit bull puppy is making significant progress.

Cleveland 19 News first heard of Indiana Bones in March. The dog was kicked and beaten with sticks and bricks by three young men, according to the Cleveland Animal Protective League. In addition to the beating, veterinarians believe the puppy was already hit by a car. Indiana Bones was covered in blood and scabs and had a dislocated hip and a fractured leg as a result of the incident.

Now, the dog is still undergoing treatment, including rehabilitation sessions and several surgeries.

Despite everything that the puppy was subjected to, he is continuing to progress and heal from his injuries.

Indiana Bones has been under foster care with the Dancing Paws Animal Wellness Center and is expected to be ready for adoption sometime in July. The vets at Dancing Paws Animal Wellness Center hope to adopt him after his final surgeries, according to their Facebook.

A reward is still offered for information leading to an arrest connected to the animal abuse investigation. Please contact the Cleveland APL for more information.

