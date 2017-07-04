Stark County sheriff's investigating PNC bank, Dairy Queen robberies

The Stark County Sheriff's office is currently looking for the suspect(s) accused of robbing a Dairy Queen and possibly a bank.

The first robbery happened Monday evening at Hills and Dales Roads in Plain Township. The suspect in the Dairy Queen robbery was wearing a blue shirt, grey shorts, and had a white t-shirt tied around his head covering his face. He was also wearing white gloves.

According to witnesses the suspect entered the store and demanded some cash. He did not show a weapon but indicated he had one. The suspect then left the store with the cash drawer. He was seen leaving in a red or maroon four-door car, possibly a Kia Rio with a temporary license plate.

On Friday, June 30, at 5:50 p.m. deputies were called to the PNC Bank located at 2800 Whipple Avenue Northwest.

The suspect did not show or indicate that he had a weapon but he got away with more than $1,400. He was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, white gloves, blue jeans and boots.

In both incidents the man is described between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10, in his late 20's, early 30's, with a slender build.

Both robberies remain under investigation by the Stark County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office is requesting that anyone with information please contact them at (330) 430-3800 or the Anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.