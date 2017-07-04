Body of teen recovered from Tinkers Creek ID'd

The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner has identified a missing 15-year-old boy who slipped and fell into the waters of Tinker's Creek, at the Bedford Reservation Saturday.

Bedford's Fire Chief David Nagy said crews recovered the body of Jalen Wise Monday.

Wise, of Garfield Heights, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he slipped in the mud on an embankment and fell into the water.

A bystander called for help.

Wise's exact cause of death has not been released.

