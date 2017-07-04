Family camps out at Edgewater Beach to get perfect spot for fireworks

For many families, it's all about getting a spot and staying there. Police closed all vehicle traffic into Edgewater Beach, Whiskey Island, and Wendy Park just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Mixon and Stradford families have been at Edgewater Beach since 5 a.m. to get the perfect spot.

"We got our chairs, we have an area over here to play dominoes later, we have fresh fruit over here, we got a couple of tents," said Diane Mixon.

It's their first annual Fourth of July BBQ. Diane says her family was one of the first ones on the beach.

"We sparked the grills about 6:30 a.m. and we've just been sitting here and partying and hanging out," she said.

It's a long day but each family member tells me, they're prepared to do it. They came prepared with breakfast, lunch and dinner. They're staying hydrated.

They even have a place to rest and get some shut eye.The plan is to stick it out until the fireworks later tonight.

"I think we got the best spot on the beach. Now we about to enjoy! Happy Fourth of July everybody!" said Mixon's uncle.

