How much exercise will it take to burn off the BBQ you ate for the holiday?

Burgers and dogs on the grill (Source : pixabay.com)

During the Fourth of July holiday many people spend the day eating burgers and hot dogs. Burgers and hot dogs are not always the most healthy things to eat, especially if you are on a diet.

Here are rough estimates how much exercise it will take to burn off the food you ate at the BBQ.

It would take about 3 1/2 miles of walking to burn off the calories consumed in a hot dog

It would take about 8 miles of walking to burn off the calories consumed in a burger

It would take about an hour of playing golf to burn off the calories consumed in a hot dog

It would take about 2 1/2 hours of playing golf to burn off the calories consumed in a burger

It would take about 23 minutes of swimming to burn off the calories consumed in a hot dog

It would take about 51 minutes of swimming to burn off the calories consumed in a burger

*The amount of calories burned in a particular exercise can change depending on a person's weight and how much effort they are putting forth into the activity.

*The amount of calories on the particular burger or hot dog depends on the size of the food and how many toppings are on it.

-The swimming estimates come from active.com.

- The walking estimates come from verywell.com.

- The golfing estimates come from golfweek.com.

- The estimate of calories in a burger comes from cbsnews.com.

- The estimate of calories in a hot dog come from calorieking.com.

