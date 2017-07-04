Indians manager Terry Francona hospitalized for more tests, will miss Tuesday's game

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona has been hospitalized once again.

According to the team Francona is going back in for more tests, to figure out what is bothering him. This is Francona's third time in the past few weeks.

Francona will miss Tuesday night's game against the San Diego Padres. The Padres have not played at Progressive Field since 2014.

Brad Mills, the Indians bench coach, will manage tonight.

