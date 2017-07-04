CLOSED: Traffic, crowds force area parks to turn away Fourth of July visitors

Visitors at Edgewater Park on the Fourth of July. (Source: WOIO)

If you're driving out to Edgewater Park, Whiskey Island or Wendy Park you may want to turn around and regroup.

Park officials have shut off vehicle traffic to all three parks, with limited access to all other marinas and yacht clubs.

Officials are also asking visitors not to park in undesignated areas, like picnic areas or in grassy areas/medians, to ensure everyone's safety.

The parks are still open to pedestrians or if you want to use your bike.

