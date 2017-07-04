Mom and daughter giving out 50,000 free bathing suits

A mother and daughter are teaming up to give away 50,000 bathing suits for free. They are doing it through their online company 'Love and Bikinis', according to their website the company started in July of 2016.

Here are the steps to get a free bathing suit:

According to the Instagram account participants have to tag and repost the giveaway

Only one swimsuit per person

The colors available are: light blue, olive, burgundy and mustard

You can't return a bathing suit

The shipping could take up to two weeks

You must be 18-years-old to get a free bathing suit

