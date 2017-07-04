Mom and daughter giving out 50,000 free bathing suits - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mom and daughter giving out 50,000 free bathing suits

A mother and daughter are teaming up to give away 50,000 bathing suits for free. They are doing it through their online company 'Love and Bikinis', according to their website the company started in July of 2016.

Here are the steps to get a free bathing suit:

  • According to the Instagram account participants have to tag and repost the giveaway
  • Only one swimsuit per person
  • The colors available are: light blue, olive, burgundy and mustard
  • You can't return a bathing suit
  • The shipping could take up to two weeks
  • You must be 18-years-old to get a free bathing suit

