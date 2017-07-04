26-year-old man dead after a crash in Willoughby Hills

A 26-year-old man is dead after a crash in Willoughby Hills. Investigators said a Volkswagen Jetta was westbound and a Honda Civic was eastbound on Chardon Road.

Police said the Jetta went left of the center and struck the Honda sending the car off of the road. Investigators said the driver of the Honda was from Eastlake and he died at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman was a passenger in the car, she was taken to Hillcrest Hospital. The driver of the Jetta was also taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed.

