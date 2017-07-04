Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller says it's an honor to make the All-Star game

Andrew Miller is one of five players from the Cleveland Indians to make the 2017 Major League Baseball All-Star Game next week in Miami.

This season Miller has one of the top-earned run averages in all of baseball, allowing just 1.49 per 9 innings. This is the second straight trip to the American League All-Star game. Miller said it's an honor to make the squad.

"At the end of the day, you know the goal for us is to win a World Series," Miller said.

This year the format was tweaked with home-field advantage no longer linked to the outcome of the midsummer classic. This season it's just an exhibition game between the American League and the National League, with players earning extra cash if their team earns the victory.

Halfway through the season the Indians are in 1st place in the AL Central.

"We've got a good team and we like where we are at and make sure we take care of business in the second half," Miller said.

Only three relievers are on the AL squad at least for the moment, with other players that could potentially be added from now till next Tuesday's game. That means Miller is certain to get some work.

With his manager and coaching staff heading to Miami along with the five All-Stars, Miller knows his work will be monitored closely.

