Coast guard looking for a person in Lake Erie

The Coast Guard is in Lorain looking for a person in Lake Erie.

The person they are looking for was swimming in Century Park off of East Erie Avenue, investigators said they person went missing around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

At this time we do not know if the Coast Guard is looking for a man or a woman.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops and bring you the latest details.

