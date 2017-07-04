Dive team recovers body from Lake Erie

The Lorain County Dive Team has pulled the body of a 20-year-old man from Lake Erie. Christopher Recznik was swimming at Century beach.

Lorain Police said the park was full of people celebrating the Fourth of July. Recznik was swimming by the buoy (50-60 yards off shore) and he started floundering in stress.

Another person from the park tried to reach him but Recznik went under. The Lorain Police Dive Team, Coast Guard, Fire Department and LifeCare were all called out.

The body was recovered after a two-hour search. At this time police said it appears to be an accidental drowning.

