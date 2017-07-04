Police: Off-duty officer shoots dog after it attacks 2 people

An off-duty officer with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office shot a dog after it attacked two people, according to Cleveland police.

The attack happened on the 3900 block of West 22nd Street. Investigators said the owner was attacked by the family's pit bull.

A 32-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where the 6-year-old is in critical condition. The attack happened around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police said they were notified at 9:20 p.m.

