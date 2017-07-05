Cleveland Police report multiple shootings in city on 4th of July

Cleveland Police are investigating three shootings that happened late Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened around 11:15 pm at East 93rd Street and Harris Avenue. Two men were shot in the leg.

The second shooting happened just a few minutes later near the area of West 73rd Street and Clifton Boulevard. an 8-year-old was grazed by a bullet. Police were on scene looking for shell casings.

The last shooting happened in the 9500 block of Sophia Avenue on Cleveland's east side. a 25-year-old man was shot in the face.

No further information was released by police.

