UPDATE: Kayakers presumed safe after kayaks found at boat launch

UPDATE: The two kayakers that were reported missing are now presumed safe after their kayaks were found in the woods near their Lorain boat launch location early Wednesday morning.

The US Coast Guard began searching for the two kayakers late Tuesday night. A 27-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man left from a boat launch near Grumpy's Bait and Tackle at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The owner of the bait shop called the Coast Guard just before 11 p.m. and notified them that the two kayakers did not yet return by their intended time.

The Coast Guard used a helicopter, a plane, and boating crews during the search in the Black River and parts of Lake Erie.

The missing people were last seen in 10-foot long kayaks; one is dark blue and the other is yellow.

When the kayaks were found out of water, the Coast Guard called off the search.

A spokesperson with the US Coast Guard said this incident will be considered a false call. Last week, the Coast Guard warned about a rise in fake distress calls that is costing money and wasting resources.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.