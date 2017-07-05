Violent Fourth of July in Cleveland: 10 people shot overnight in 8 separate shootings

Cleveland police are investigating eight overnight shootings involving 10 people, including a homicide on Woodland Avenue and a young boy shot near Edgewater Beach.

Several shootings occurred as people were heading home from Fourth of July fireworks. According to Cleveland Police:

The first shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. at East 93rd Street and Harris Avenue. Police say two males were shot in the lower body. They were both taken to University Hospital. One victim is in serious condition, while the other suffered minor injuries.

Police say an 8-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet on West 73rd Street near Edgewater Beach at 11:17 p.m. The boy was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.

The third shooting took place in the 9600 block of Sophia Avenue at 11:20 p.m. Police say a 25-year-old male was shot in the face and taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

Police responded to another shooting in the 7600 block of Spafford Road at 1:21 a.m. A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

At 1:51 a.m., officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg in front of the Cleveland Police Headquarters.

At 2:20 a.m. officers were called to the 10700 block of Woodland Avenue, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds. A 31-year-old male was shot in the chest, and later died at University Hospitals. The second victim, David Womack, 33, was found in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Woodhill. Womack was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital for treatment.

At 3:25 a.m., police say a 19-year-old man was shot near the intersection of East 140th Street and St. Clair Avenue. His condition was not immediately released. Womack told police that he and the other victim had been sitting on the front steps of 10715 Woodland setting off fireworks when an unknown suspect approached them and fired shots from the corner of an adjacent building.

According to Cleveland police, a 22-year-old woman was shot in the foot at approximately 3:32 a.m. The shooting was reported near East 121st Street and Buckeye Road.

No further information was released by police.

