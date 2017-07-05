Hand mostly recovered a day after dangerous Fourth of July Lakewood firework accident

Lakewood crews were searching for missing fingers after a firework accident on the Fourth of July. (Source: WOIO)

A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion and Wednesday crews were searching for missing body parts on and around the Lake Avenue property.

Lakewood police and EMS responded to the 15000 block of Lake Avenue Tuesday night after a person called 911 to report that a man was injured by a firework that exploded. They found the 49-year-old man with severe injuries to his left hand and right leg. He was transported to MetroHealth Hospital for surgery. He's listed in stable condition.

Police say he lit a "silver chrysanthemum," which is illegal in the state of Ohio.

Witnesses say it was so loud, it shook some of the houses on Lake Avenue.

"We heard this explosion and it didn't sound like your typical house firework, it sounded like I guess the only way to explain it, is an M-80," said Ashley Brown.

On July 5, Lakewood Police captain Ed Hassing said he believed crews recovered most of the man's hand. They are not identifying the man at this time, as he could be a suspect if the prosecutor decides to press charges.

The incident is still under investigation.

Fireworks are illegal in Ohio with the exception of novelty fireworks, such as party poppers and glow worms.

