Wedding Wednesday, Week #11: A new take on the photo booth; the Mirror!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

I’ve been to (and IN) a lot of weddings. Over the years, I’ve seen new trends and fun things that couples are doing to ensure that their guests have a great time. Of course, they have music and food, but what about the entertainment aspect of the reception?

A few years back, I noticed people incorporating photo booths into their receptions. You grab a few of your friends, a few props, and step behind a curtain. Before you know it, you’re wearing a cowboy hat and making duck lips at the camera.

I’ve seen this (and participated in this) many times, but until today I’d never seen any “photo booth” like THIS.

I’d like to introduce you to the Mirror Photo Booth!

This morning, we welcomed Matt and Ben from the Cleveland Photographic Company to the morning show. Tap the video below to take a look at this incredible photo booth!

If you'd like more information about including the Mirror Photo Booth into your event, visit their website.

They're also on Instagram and Facebook.

Previous Wedding Wednesday segments:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.