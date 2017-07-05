3-year-old Hound mix needs a Furever Home: Cleveland APL Pet of the Week

The Cleveland Animal Protective League has teamed up with Cleveland 19's Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas to find a home for one special dog or cat every Tuesday.

Watch the segment in the 4 p.m. show every Tuesday on Cleveland 19 News and like the Cleveland 19 News Facebook page for live videos with the pet.

Because of the Fourth of July holiday, the pup will be featured on Wednesday's 4 p.m. show.

Today Hazel, a shy 3-year-old Hound mix, is looking for a home. She came to the Cleveland APL from another shelter as a stray.

For more information about Hazel, click here.

Upcoming events:

Saturday, July 8: Southpark Mall in Strongsville, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Cleveland APL will have adoptable dogs and cats in the Center Court, but the location may occasionally vary.

Poses and Paws – Saturday, July 15, 2017 – 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

As part of Q104’s Pledge for Pets initiative, they will be hosting a Poses & Paws Yoga/Pilates Class, sponsored by CatSpot Litter, in two sessions to benefit the Cleveland APL at Market Square in Crocker Park. Poses & Paws gives animal lovers the opportunity to have an up-close meeting with many of the friendly adoptable cats OR an opportunity to experience exercising with your dog:

The first session will be a kitty session (Doors Open at 8 a.m., Class begins at 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.) as animal lovers of all ages participate in a yoga class, while adoptable cats from the Cleveland APL roam around the room.

The 2nd session will be a dog session (Doors Open at 11 a.m., Class begins at 11:30 a.m.) as animal lovers of all ages participate in a Pilates class and bring their own dog to join them! Cleveland APL adoptable dogs and cats will be on-site to find a forever home.

To purchase tickets, ($20/human tickets. $5/dog ticket) click here.

A list of adoptable pets at the Cleveland APL is always available to view on the organization's website.

Location

1729 Willey Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

Hours

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

The shelter is closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Those who would like to make a donation to the Cleveland APL can click here.

The segment is sponsored by the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's PUP (pick up poop) program:

Did you know dog droppings can impact our groundwater, streams, and lake? When it rains, bacteria from doggie doo can soak into groundwater, or be carried by rainwater to storm sewers which carry the flow to nearby streams. In both cases, the water is not treated at a wastewater treatment plant, and that's not good for the environment.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.