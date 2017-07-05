Drugs, alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Stark County crash

Drugs, alcohol believed to be factor in deadly Stark County cras - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred overnight in Plain Township.

According to the OSHP, the crash was first reported early Wednesday morning just after 1 a.m. State troopers responded to the intersection of Cleveland Avenue near Mt. Pleasant Street.

Michael D. Elsass, 26, of North Canton, did not stop his 2005 Chevrolet at a red traffic signal and collided with the vehicle owned by a 71-year-old man. Elsass' vehicle then ran off the side of the road and struck several trees.

Elsass died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle and a passenger were not injured during the crash. 

Drugs were found in Elsass' car, according to the OSHP. Both drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the fatal traffic collision.

The crash remains under investigation.

