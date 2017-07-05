Mosquitoes find one blood type more appetizing than others - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mosquitoes find one blood type more appetizing than others

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Connect
Mosquitoes prefer Type O blood over Type A and others. (Source: WOIO) Mosquitoes prefer Type O blood over Type A and others. (Source: WOIO)

Mosquitoes, the vampires of the midge world, actually prefer a certain blood type over others, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information. 

In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A. People with Type B fell somewhere in the middle of the spectrum. Scientists aren't sure why mosquitoes favor Type O over other blood types. 

How do mosquitoes know what blood type they're hunting? It turns out 85 percent of people secrete a chemical signal through their skin which identifies the type of blood -- which makes them even more likely to get bitten. 

Related: Red Cross experiencing low blood supply, need emergency donors

Here are seven other factors that contribute to itchy bites:

  1. Carbon dioxide: Mosquitoes can actually smell your breath -- and the carbon dioxide in it -- to target you. 
  2. Exercise and metabolism: Sweat, basically, attracts mosquitoes. The bugs can smell lactic acid, uric acid and ammonia, which are all found in sweat. 
  3. Skin bacteria: Certain bacteria that is naturally found around ankles and feet is attractive to mosquitoes. That's why many people have bites around those areas. 
  4. Beer: Just one beer can make someone more appetizing
  5. Pregnancy: Women who are carrying a child exhale 21 percent more carbon dioxide (See No. 1) and their body temperatures are warmer. 
  6. Clothing color: Mosquitoes can locate humans with colors that stand out like black, dark blue and red. 
  7. Genetics: WebMD says people with high concentrations of steroids or cholesterol on their skin attract mosquitoes.

Fun fact: Female mosquitoes are the only ones that bite. Females need the blood to produce eggs. Male mosquitoes feed off of nectar.

Related: Click here to find the best mosquito and tick repellent for you

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly