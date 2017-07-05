Mosquitoes find one blood type more appetizing than others

Mosquitoes, the vampires of the midge world, actually prefer a certain blood type over others, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information.

In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A. People with Type B fell somewhere in the middle of the spectrum. Scientists aren't sure why mosquitoes favor Type O over other blood types.

How do mosquitoes know what blood type they're hunting? It turns out 85 percent of people secrete a chemical signal through their skin which identifies the type of blood -- which makes them even more likely to get bitten.

Here are seven other factors that contribute to itchy bites:

Carbon dioxide: Mosquitoes can actually smell your breath -- and the carbon dioxide in it -- to target you. Exercise and metabolism: Sweat, basically, attracts mosquitoes. The bugs can smell lactic acid, uric acid and ammonia, which are all found in sweat. Skin bacteria: Certain bacteria that is naturally found around ankles and feet is attractive to mosquitoes. That's why many people have bites around those areas. Beer: Just one beer can make someone more appetizing. Pregnancy: Women who are carrying a child exhale 21 percent more carbon dioxide (See No. 1) and their body temperatures are warmer. Clothing color: Mosquitoes can locate humans with colors that stand out like black, dark blue and red. Genetics: WebMD says people with high concentrations of steroids or cholesterol on their skin attract mosquitoes.

Fun fact: Female mosquitoes are the only ones that bite. Females need the blood to produce eggs. Male mosquitoes feed off of nectar.

