Canadian baby identified without gender on health card

A Canadian 8-month-old has been given a health identity card without a selected gender option, which some are claiming is a "world first."

According to CNN, Searyl Atli Doty did not undergo an initial genital inspection after birth.

The baby's parent wants to avoid assigning a gender to the 8-month-old. “I do not gender my child. It is up to Searyl to decide how they identify, when they are old enough to develop their own gender identity."

Rather than the health card indicating if the baby is a boy or girl, a "U" was marked, indicating "unspecified." In Canada, the health cards are used for the public health care services.

In the United States, Oregon and Washington, D.C. have recently started to issue people driver's licenses and identity cards with a third gender option. Residents are now allowed to mark their gender as male, female, or "not specified."

